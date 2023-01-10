Deputies urge residents to remain aware after Hanover temple targeted twice in 3 months

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Cambodian Monastery in Hanover County has been targeted twice in just three months. Investigators believe it is the same suspects in both incidents and are now encouraging people at other places of worship to be aware.

The door to the Buddhist temple off Windsor Drive is now fortified and cameras have been installed on the grounds and around the building.

Police said that in October, at least one suspect made it inside the temple but left after coming into contact with the month. Just two months later, deputies said they tried once again.

"We sent out information to our law enforcement partners across the region and realized this is a trend and it's happening all over. At this time, we think larceny is the motive. They're trying to come in and steal things," Lt. James Cooper with the Hanover Sheriff's Department said.

People who worship at the temple said they are doing everything they can think of to protect their faith leader.

Deputies believe a man who was spotted on surveillance has been involved in both incidents and as they continue to investigate who he is, they are encouraging other churches to call their office.

Hanover Sheriff's Office

"The temple involved in these incidents have done everything right. Installed cameras, cut down shrubs and locking their doors. But we would ask everyone within our jurisdiction to call us so we can give them a safety assessment," Cooper said.

Meanwhile, those who worship at the temple are praying for the suspects to never come back.

