Hanover County school bus driver arrested for DUI after driving part of his afternoon route

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Hanover County school bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence on Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called to Laurel Meadow Elementary School at 3:44 p.m. Friday for a bus driver suffering from a medical issue.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Danny Spence, 68, was reportedly slurring his words, and deputies could smell alcohol on him.

The sheriff's office said Spence completed part of his route and then was relieved by an aide on the bus when they realized something was wrong.

The aide returned the bus to the school with students still on board.

Spence was taken to an area hospital out of an abundance of caution and then taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail.

He is charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is still active and they are working with the school system to identify students who were on board so they can inform their parents.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

