Books will be reviewed for 'appropriateness' before being put in Hanover school libraries

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover County School Board approved a policy Tuesday night that would make library books go through a system of review before being put on school shelves for students.

Dozens of Hanover County parents attended the school board meeting to express their feelings regarding the updated policy.

The policy will set up three levels of review for any library material, and all "challenged books" would remain on shelves through the review and appeal process.

Those in support of the policy said it would ensure no sexually explicit books were in schools, and the updated policy would be in the best interest to protect students.

However, those against the policy said it would limit different perspectives that students could be exposed to and it is "too vague" about what is considered appropriate.

Others worry the updated policy would give the school board the right to remove any materials from libraries, classrooms or buildings.

After several hours and debate in public comment the board approved the updated policy.

