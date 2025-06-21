Parts of Hanover now under 48 hour boil water advisory

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A boil water advisory is in effect for homes and businesses in the Doswell pressure zone of Hanover County after a water main break caused a drop in water pressure overnight.

The affected area includes customers north of Hickory Hill Road along the Route 1 corridor to the Verdon Road area, and the Route 30 corridor from Route 1 to Meadow Event Park.

Hanover County Map of impacted area in Hanover County



Crews from the Department of Public Utilities responded to the break near the Doswell Water Treatment Plant, to isolate the leak and restore pressure.

Following guidance from the Virginia Department of Health, the boil water advisory will remain in place for at least 48 hours as a precautionary measure. Officials note there is currently no evidence of contamination, but the advisory was issued due to the temporary loss of pressure.

Repair work is currently underway and will continue throughout the weekend.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.