Parts of Hanover now under 48 hour boil water advisory

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A boil water advisory is in effect for homes and businesses in the Doswell pressure zone of Hanover County after a water main break caused a drop in water pressure overnight.

The affected area includes customers north of Hickory Hill Road along the Route 1 corridor to the Verdon Road area, and the Route 30 corridor from Route 1 to Meadow Event Park.

Map of impacted area in Hanover County
Crews from the Department of Public Utilities responded to the break near the Doswell Water Treatment Plant, to isolate the leak and restore pressure.

Following guidance from the Virginia Department of Health, the boil water advisory will remain in place for at least 48 hours as a precautionary measure. Officials note there is currently no evidence of contamination, but the advisory was issued due to the temporary loss of pressure.

Repair work is currently underway and will continue throughout the weekend.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

