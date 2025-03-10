Man charged with attempted murder, other felonies after altercation in Hanover, sheriff's office says

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A man is charged with attempted murder after police say another man was shot at and assaulted in Hanover County on Friday evening.

Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Pond Grass Road for a "suspicious situation" around 7 p.m. Friday. The caller said a young man was on his front porch, banging on the door and vomiting.



When they got to the scene, deputies spoke to a 21-year-old man who said he was assaulted and shot at before running from a house on Walnut Grove Road.

Deputies went to the house where the alleged attack happened and found evidence of an altercation, including a hole in the wall that was consistent with a projectile from a firearm.

Kayshawn Smith, 22, was identified as the primary suspect. In addition to attempted murder, Smith is charged with discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, burglary at night with the intent to commit a felony and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was found by police in Harrisonburg and arrested on Saturday.

"The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Harrisonburg Police Department for locating and taking Kayshawn Smith into custody," the sheriff's office said in a release.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube