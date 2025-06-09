Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Hanover Animal Shelter unveils improved adoption areas after $25,000 donation

hanover adoption areas
Hanover County
hanover adoption areas
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 9, 2025
Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Animal Shelter unveiled its newly improved adoption areas on Monday after a $25,000 donation.

The County held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the donation from the late Phyllis and Albert Bishop, longtime Hanover residents and devoted animal lovers.

The gift allowed for several key improvements to the 37-year-old shelter, including upgrades to the dog adoption room, and dedicated spaces where families can bond with potential pets featuring murals of dogs and cats previously adopted from the shelter

The gift also provided supplies to convert a former Fire EMS trailer into a mobile response unit for cruelty cases.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone