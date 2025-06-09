Hanover Animal Shelter unveils improved adoption areas after $25,000 donation

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Animal Shelter unveiled its newly improved adoption areas on Monday after a $25,000 donation.

The County held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the donation from the late Phyllis and Albert Bishop, longtime Hanover residents and devoted animal lovers.

The gift allowed for several key improvements to the 37-year-old shelter, including upgrades to the dog adoption room, and dedicated spaces where families can bond with potential pets featuring murals of dogs and cats previously adopted from the shelter

The gift also provided supplies to convert a former Fire EMS trailer into a mobile response unit for cruelty cases.

