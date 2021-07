DOSWELL, Va. -- Hank Williams Jr. just announced he's coming to Virginia. The country music star will perform Saturday, October 9 at the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m.

Williams Jr. has sold 70 million albums during his 50+ year music career.

