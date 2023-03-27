The 7 times days a day doctors say it's critical for you to wash your hands

RICHMOND, Va. -- We all know hand washing is important, but many of us could do a better job scrubbing more often and the right way, according to five medical organizations that have come together to recommend strategies to prevent healthcare-associated infections through hand hygiene.

"We are updating this guidance because there's a lot of literature about how we can improve hand hygiene and what we need to improve hand hygiene," Dr. Janet Glowicz, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

The new guidance recommends ongoing training in handwashing and proper use of sanitizer.

Research suggests only seven percent of healthcare personnel effectively clean the entire surface of their hands.

"Eight-six percent of the health care personnel performed hand hygiene at the appropriate time," Glowicz said. "But they missed their fingertips and they missed their thumbs. You want to have enough hand sanitizer to clean all of the skin on your hands"

And of course, hand washing is critical at home to protect your family from getting sick.

Doctors say lather up and spend 20 seconds singing Happy Birthday, twice, while washing.

"During that 20 seconds, clean not only the palm, but also the thumbs, and the back of our hands, and then lastly rubbing under the nails to get any virus that may be hiding under the nails," Dr. Daniel Sullivan, with the Cleveland Clinic, said. "After the 20 seconds, rinse and then dry with a clean towel."

And be sure to wash up before and after:



Eating

Using the bathroom

Blowing your nose

Coughing

Sneezing

Handwashing is also important at home if you’re handling pet foods and treats or waste, and after touching garbage.

