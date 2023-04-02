This Virginia locale in the running for 2023 All-America City

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton, Virginia is among 20 cities competing for the National Civic League's All-America City Award.

According to the organization's website, the award is given to neighborhoods, villages, towns, cities, counties, tribes and regions that are innovative, inclusive and make efforts in tackling critical challenges.

WTKR/Malik Emmanuel Hampton Coliseum

Here's the full list of cities on this year's list of finalists:

Charlotte, NC

Dallas, TX

Davie County, NC

Decatur, GA

Fayetteville, NC

Franklin Township, NJ

Fulton, MO

Gardena, CA

Gonzales, CA

Hampton, VA

Independence, OH

Mesa, AZ

Monrovia, CA

Mount Pleasant, SC

New York, NY

Port St. Lucie, FL

Redwood City, CA

Saginaw, TX

San Antonio, TX

Wellington, FL

"These communities are being recognized for their work to improve the health and well-being of young people and, by extension, all residents," according to the website. "A primary focus was placed on communities that are authentically involving and welcoming youth in this work."

The Award Event and Competition will be held in person this year in Denver.

The award has come to Hampton Roads a few times in the past—Norfolk won in 1959, 2013 and 2016. Portsmouth won in 1976.

Hampton received the award in 1972, 2002 and 2014.