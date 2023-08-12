Watch Now
Drone video shows Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion progress

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project
Posted at 2:22 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 14:22:56-04

The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project was slated to be completed by 2025, but recently officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation said they've fallen a year or so behind schedule.

Brendan Ponton
6:10 AM, Jul 03, 2023

Here's what we do know:

  • The project is about 50% done
  • The project has a price tag of nearly $4 billion
  • The expansion will allow for eight lanes of travel across the water
  • Boring started in April, and will create two new tunnels to carry eastbound traffic
HRBT expansion progress

VDOT officials provided drone footage from June showing the progress on the project. Check out how the work is progressing in the video above.

