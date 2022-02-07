Teen shot at party at downtown hotel

RICHMOND, Va. -- A shooting at a downtown Richmond hotel early Sunday left an 18-year-old man wounded, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting happened inside a room at the Hampton Inn on Main Street.

Officers said a party was happening when an argument broke out between two groups who did not know each other.

Someone fired through a door following the argument and an 18-year old man was shot in the leg, according to police.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators said there was no surveillance footage nor suspect information at last chek.

