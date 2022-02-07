Watch
Teen shot at party at downtown hotel

Teen shot at party in downtown hotel
Posted at 11:49 PM, Feb 06, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A shooting at a downtown Richmond hotel early Sunday left an 18-year-old man wounded, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting happened inside a room at the Hampton Inn on Main Street.

Officers said a party was happening when an argument broke out between two groups who did not know each other.

Someone fired through a door following the argument and an 18-year old man was shot in the leg, according to police.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators said there was no surveillance footage nor suspect information at last chek.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

