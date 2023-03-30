How you can see HAMILTON in Richmond for $10

RICHMOND, Va. -- The smash Broadway hit HAMILTON is coming back to the Altria Theater in Richmond this April.

As with previous runs, HAMILTON fans will have the opportunity to buy $10 tickets to each performance as part of a digital lottery.

Here's how to enter:

Use the officialapp for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store

The lottery will open at 10 a.m. every Friday and will close for entry at Noon the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, April 6, 2023, for tickets to Tuesday, April 11 – Sunday, April 16, 2023 performances.

The digital lottery for the second week of performances will start 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, and close the following Thursday, April 20, 2023, for the Tuesday, April 18 – Sunday, April 23, 2023 performances.

You must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Tickets for HAMILTON are currently on sale.

