Hamilton, Les Mis, and Evan Hanson highlight the biggest Broadway In Richmond season ever

RICHMOND, Va. -- "Hamilton," "Les Miserable," and "Dear, Evan Hanson" highlight the new slate of nine Broadway In Richmond productions coming to the Altria Theater for the 2022-2023 season.
"[It's the biggest] Broadway In Richmond season ever, showcasing the return of "Hamilton," five Richmond premieres, and three blockbuster add-on shows," a spokesperson for Broadway In Richmond said. "Never before has Broadway In Richmond presented nine musicals in a single season."
Here's a look at the schedule of performances:
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
October 18 - 23, 2022 (8 performances)
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
November 22 - 27, 2022 (8 performances)
HAIRSPRAY
January 24 - 29, 2023 (8 performances)
HAMILTON
April 11 - 23, 2023 (16 performances)
HADESTOWN
May 31 – June 4, 2023 (8 performances)
AIN’T TOO PROUD
July 11 - 16, 2023 (8 performances)
Three Shows Available To Add On To Subscription Packages
WICKED
August 31 – September 11, 2022 (16 performances)
THE BOOK OF MORMON
February 10 - 11, 2023 (3 performances)
LES MISÉRABLES
March 22 - 26, 2023 (8 performances)
"Subscriptions go on sale Monday, April 25 at 10 a.m. allowing current subscribers to renew online, and new subscribers to purchase their season tickets via the Broadway In Richmond website," a Broadway in Richmond spokesperson wrote.
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.