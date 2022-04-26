Watch
Hamilton, Les Mis, and Evan Hanson highlight the biggest Broadway In Richmond season ever

RICHMOND, Va. -- "Hamilton," "Les Miserable," and "Dear, Evan Hanson" highlight the new slate of nine Broadway In Richmond productions coming to the Altria Theater for the 2022-2023 season.

"[It's the biggest] Broadway In Richmond season ever, showcasing the return of "Hamilton," five Richmond premieres, and three blockbuster add-on shows," a spokesperson for Broadway In Richmond said. "Never before has Broadway In Richmond presented nine musicals in a single season."

Here's a look at the schedule of performances:

DEAR EVAN HANSEN
October 18 - 23, 2022 (8 performances)

3- Stephen Christopher Anthony as 'Evan Hansen' and the North American touring company of DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2019.jpg

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
November 22 - 27, 2022 (8 performances)

Pretty-Woman-8.jpg

HAIRSPRAY
January 24 - 29, 2023 (8 performances)

01a. HAIRSPRAY-0016-GoodMorningBaltimore-CropA.jpg

HAMILTON
April 11 - 23, 2023 (16 performances)

Hamilton
Hamilton

HADESTOWN
May 31 – June 4, 2023 (8 performances)

900_Hadestown-North-American-Tour_photo-by-T-Charles-Erickson (1).jpg
Hadestown

AIN’T TOO PROUD
July 11 - 16, 2023 (8 performances)

Photo 2.jpg
Ain't Too Proud to Beg

Three Shows Available To Add On To Subscription Packages

WICKED
August 31 – September 11, 2022 (16 performances)

THE BOOK OF MORMON
February 10 - 11, 2023 (3 performances)

LES MISÉRABLES
March 22 - 26, 2023 (8 performances)

"Subscriptions go on sale Monday, April 25 at 10 a.m. allowing current subscribers to renew online, and new subscribers to purchase their season tickets via the Broadway In Richmond website," a Broadway in Richmond spokesperson wrote.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
