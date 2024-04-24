Hamas releases video of former Richmonder Hersh Goldberg-Polin in proof the hostage survived Oct. 7 injuries

Hamas released a video of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin on Wednesday, the first proof that he survived being badly wounded during his capture on October 7.

Goldberg-Polin and his family spent time in Richmond and attended Keneseth Beth Israel.

Goldberg-Polin, then 23, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival during Hamas’ attacks on Israel when more than 1,200 people died and more than 200 people were taken hostage.

He is shown in the undated video with part of his left arm missing several inches above the hand.

Video filmed on October 7 showed Goldberg-Polin with his arm severely injured.

A firsthand account from a young woman, who was in a bunker with him when Hamas attacked, said he helped to throw grenades out, before his arm was blown off from the elbow down.

The latest video shows Goldberg-Polin sitting in a chair, addressing the camera. Gesturing occasionally with his injured arm, he identifies himself and gives his date of birth and parents’ names.

He says he has been “here for almost 200 days,” suggesting the video was filmed shortly before Tuesday, the 200th day of the war.

"He sent us two short WhatsApps Saturday morning [October 7] at 8:11,” father Jon Polin, who also lived in Richmond, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

He shared his son’s text messages with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “'I love you' and I’m sorry.'"

Rabbi David Asher, of Keneseth Beth Israel in Richmond, said the Goldberg-Polin worshiped at the synagogue during their time in Richmond.

"This young man who prayed here in this room, and is now in Gaza held as hostage, we believe, he hasn't been heard from since since the Sabbath. So it's been very difficult," Rabbi Asher said in an October 2023 interview.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The CNN Wire and WTVR reporting contributed to this report.

