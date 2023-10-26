Halloween display tells scary story outside and above this Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Walking and driving around town, you may see some neighbors who go all out when it comes to Halloween costumes and decorations.

One home, along the 4900 block of Grove Avenue in Richmond, includes massive skeletons flanking both sides of the house. One skeleton is climbing a tree and one is being eaten by a spider on the rooftop.

Homeowner Cassie Combs loves Halloween and decided this year she wanted to tell a story with skeletons.

"The three guys are the bad guys," she said. "Then there are all of the smaller ones trying to get away but can't get away. You notice they tried to climb up to the top of the house but their guard spider is up there so they to make it."

WTVR

Share your favorite Halloween displays on the CBS 6 Facebook page.

SEE MORE: How to save big money on Halloween costumes this year

According to the National Retail Federation,more adults are planning on celebrating Halloween than ever before. According to NRF data, 73% of adults plan to celebrate, which is up from 69% a year ago.

The NRF has its own data that indicates that Spider-Man is the No. 1 costume for children and witch is No. 1 among adults. Barbie is in the Top 6 among both children and adults.

“Probably not to anyone’s surprise, a lot of it was influenced by the year’s top movies and shows, so Barbie came in as the No. 3 costume for adults,” Katherine Cullen, NRF vice president of industry and consumer insights, said.

“For kids, it also came into the top 10, but we also saw Mario come into the top 10 for costumes,” she says. Wednesday Addams is another popular costume for kids, as is Paw Patrol.

The NRF expects Americans to spend $12.2 billion on Halloween this year. Of that, $4.1 billion is expected to be spent on costumes. Adults are expected to spend about $2 billion on costumes while spending on children's costumes is expected to reach $1.4 billion. Pets make up the remaining $700 million.