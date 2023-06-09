Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Halifax Music Festival "On the Avenue" returns to Petersburg

The free, three-day music event featuring jazz, Blues, R&amp;B, and Soul music is located around 106 Halifax Street in Petersburg.
Posted at 5:01 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 17:01:47-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Music will fill the air as the annual Halifax Music Festival "On the Avenue" returns to Petersburg for its 16th season.

The three-day music event is free and features jazz, Blues, R&B, and Soul music.

“I didn’t know there was that caliber of players around here," Allen Rodgers, who attended the festival for the first time last year, said. “I [also] wasn’t expecting the turnout."

In addition to the music, you can also fill your stomach with festival food.

“The food part is very important," vendor Taurus Patterson, with Smoking’ Taurus LLC, said. "I mean Turkey Legs, everybody out here is going to have Fried Fish, Funnel Cakes, Fries, You name it."

The festival is located around 106 Halifax Street in Petersburg.

If you're planning to attend, organizers suggested bringing your own chair.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone