PETERSBURG, Va. -- Music will fill the air as the annual Halifax Music Festival "On the Avenue" returns to Petersburg for its 16th season.

The three-day music event is free and features jazz, Blues, R&B, and Soul music.

“I didn’t know there was that caliber of players around here," Allen Rodgers, who attended the festival for the first time last year, said. “I [also] wasn’t expecting the turnout."

In addition to the music, you can also fill your stomach with festival food.

“The food part is very important," vendor Taurus Patterson, with Smoking’ Taurus LLC, said. "I mean Turkey Legs, everybody out here is going to have Fried Fish, Funnel Cakes, Fries, You name it."

The festival is located around 106 Halifax Street in Petersburg.

If you're planning to attend, organizers suggested bringing your own chair.

