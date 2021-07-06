Halifax 3-year-old dies in apparent accidental shooting

HALIFAX, Va. -- A three-year-old boy died Tuesday in Halifax County from what appears to be an accidental shooting, said Virginia State Police.

Town of Halifax Police were called to a home on Halifax Road just before 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, where officers said he was later pronounced dead.

There were four other people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including three adults and another juvenile. Troopers said no one else was injured.

State Police also said a handgun was recovered from the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.