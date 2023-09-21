What makes the Half Way House in Virginia is one of the most unique restaurants in the United States

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One of the most unique dining experiences in Virginia sits “halfway” between Richmond and Petersburg in Chesterfield County.

The Half Way House Restaurant is where fine dining intersects with American History.

Built in 1760 as a stagecoach stop, the business is currently owned by Rick and Sue Young.

“We’re the fourth family that’s operated the Half Way House. Originally the Hatcher Family received a land grant from the King of England,” Rick Young said.

The Youngs bought the restaurant in 1982, thinking it would be their retirement plan.

The couple is still working at the Route 1 restaurant 41 years later.

“At that time, 288 wasn’t built,” Rick said about the risk the couple took in buying the property. “At that time this area had declined a great deal along Route 1, but I could see in the future that it was going to recover.”

Among those who have stepped into the building is Marquis de Lafayette, who used it as a headquarters during the Revolutionary War.

Union General Benjamin Butler used the space during the Civil War.

“The doors are original. The hinges are original. The beams in the ceiling are original,” said Sue while explaining the steps they’ve taken to maintain the historic building.

The actual location of the Half Way House Restaurant shifted about 50 years after construction.

Originally built a little north and closer to the James River, crews moved the structure to its present home in the early 1800s.

During its 263 years of operation, multiple generations of families have become repeat customers, celebrating big occasions such as anniversaries and birthdays.

“This is what it was built to do, serve the public,” said Rick.

