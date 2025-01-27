What Haleon's $54.2 million investment means for Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Haleon, a global company behind home healthcare products like Advil, Tums and Aquafresh, announced Monday its plan to upgrade its Richmond research and development facility.

"Haleon's choice to expand its research capabilities and upgrade its Richmond facility strengthens the Commonwealth's pharmaceutical sector and highlights why Virginia is America’s Top State for Business,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) said about the company's $54.2 million upgrade plan.

"This modernization will bring new research that will bridge pharmaceutical science with economic growth," Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said.

In addition to the upgrade, the company also announced the Haleon-Commonwealth Consumer Healthcare Internship Program for Advanced Life Sciences.

"This five-year program is being supported by equal investments from Haleon and the state. Building off of Haleon's existing talent development programs, this new consumer healthcare-focused internship will provide paid opportunities for undergraduate VCU students in the new pharmaceutical science degree program, as well as summer internships for undergraduate and graduate students from all of Virginia's institutions of higher education," a spokesperson for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership said.

Haleon's Richmond R&D Center is located off Interstate 95 near Brook Road.

"This is a significant investment from Haleon,” Richmond Mayor Dr. Danny Avula said. “It helps boost the Richmond economy and serves as a testament to the city’s role as a hub for innovation and talent. We are proud to be home to Haleon and grateful for the company’s commitment to providing high-quality jobs and advancing health care research in this community."



