Transformation underway at Henrico swimming hole Hadad’s Lake

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Dirt is moving at Hadad’s Lake, the longtime Varina swimming hole, despite its new owner’s intentions and identity being unclear. The 36-acre former water park and venue at 7900 Osborne Turnpike sold this summer for just over $1 million, and in recent weeks construction equipment has been on-site, clearing some smaller structures like gazebos and the rope swing that fed into the site’s signature natural-bottom pool, which looks to have been drained. The largest building on the property, a 5,400-square-foot banquet hall, still stands. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.