Hadad’s Lake is for sale

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — After nearly 60 years in business, Varina’s only waterpark is up for grabs. Hadad’s Lake and its surrounding acreage at 7900 Osborne Turnpike have been listed for sale for $975,000. About six acres of the offering are occupied by Hadad’s Lake, a waterpark whose attractions include a natural-bottom swimming pool, fishing pond, volleyball courts, gazebos, water slides, a rope swing, multiple pavilions and more. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews