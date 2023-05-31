Watch Now
Hadad’s Lake is for sale

Richmon BizSense
Hadad’s Lake waterpark has operated in Eastern Henrico for 58 years.
Posted at 9:49 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 09:49:57-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — After nearly 60 years in business, Varina’s only waterpark is up for grabs. Hadad’s Lake and its surrounding acreage at 7900 Osborne Turnpike have been listed for sale for $975,000. About six acres of the offering are occupied by Hadad’s Lake, a waterpark whose attractions include a natural-bottom swimming pool, fishing pond, volleyball courts, gazebos, water slides, a rope swing, multiple pavilions and more. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

