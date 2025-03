VARINA, Va. -- After testing the market with a traditional listing two years ago, the Hadad family are putting their namesake lake on the auction block. The Hadad’s Lake property at 7900 Osborne Turnpike is scheduled to be auctioned next month. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

The Fishin' Pig co-founder Nash Osborn on 'Eat It, Virginia!'