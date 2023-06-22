Habitat for Humanity is building more homes in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fifteen craftsmen from JES Foundation Services spent the day helping Habitat for Humanity get two more houses in Richmond ready for deserving families.

“We believe in getting outside ourselves and being selfless and taking ownership in our community," Operations Manager Dre Gooding said. "So what better way to get out, get a little dirty, have fun, and help out the community?”

WTVR Operations Manager Dre Gooding

Habitat for Humanity has built multiple homes in the Highland Terrace neighborhood.

Two-story houses are being built next to each other in their latest project, slated to be complete by the end of the summer.

“They could be at work for the day but they're coming here instead, to donate their time to such a good cause,” Jess Chivington, with Habitat for Humanity, said. “It really makes a huge difference, not only in getting the houses built but also in getting people to develop this relationship with Habitat where they want to keep coming back.”

WTVR Jess Chivington with Habitat for Humanity

This is the second year of a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and JES parent company, Groundworks. Nationwide, some 4,000 Groundworks employees are donating their time to the non-profit. The company has already donated $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity to support long-term stability for families through safe, affordable, and resilient housing.

Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity has built more than 370 homes since its founding and saves, on average $60,000 per home by utilizing volunteers.

“I am proud,” said Gooding. “We have five new hires out here today right from the start, we're saying, ‘Hey, this is who we are. We're more than just a foundation repair company. We actually help people.’”



Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.