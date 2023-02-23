How this Richmond-area family's home was built in less than a day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Twelve-year-old Aiden has anticipated Thursday for months, documenting every step in preparation for the big day.

"When I first found out we got the home, I started crying like happy tears. It's memorable moments for me and my mom that we can look back on and say, look, we actually got this," Aiden said.

The first modular house in the Richmond Region is now the home for Aiden, his mom Nicole Chrimes and their puppy Pepper.

"They are going to take the two halves and put them together on the foundation and we'll get to watch them put our house together."

The move is a part of Habitat for Humanity's initiative to help families in need amid a lack of affordable housing. The factory-built home comes with an affordable mortgage.

"We were able to essentially bring two halves of a partner family's house to the site today and get a house under roof truly by the end of the day," Susan Winecki with Habitat for Humanity said.

It's a method that Winecki said their organization has seen success with in other parts of the country.

"So what Habitat allows folks to do is get a very low-interest loan and bring down the cost of a house by using methods like modular housing," Winecki said.

Winecki said Habitat and its partners hope to provide more affordable modular homes for families like Aiden's.

"We do a lot of critical home repairs but I'd like to see us doing up to four homes a year and I truly believe that this process will get us there," Winecki said.