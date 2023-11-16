Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Gwarbar bartender rolling out new mobile cocktail lounge in Central Virginia

aces-high-bar-2-2048x1334.jpg
BizSense
aces-high-bar-2-2048x1334.jpg
Posted at 6:42 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 06:42:32-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jonah Livingston is ready to take his bartending on the road.

The seasoned Richmond bartender recently launched Aces High Bar Services, which offers a mobile “cocktail lounge” as well as bartending services for weddings, corporate events, baby showers and other occasions.

With a custom-made, mid-century-style bar and hanging fixtures that give off diffused lighting, the concept is going for a different vibe from Livingston’s main gig at Gwarbar, the Jackson Ward restaurant owned by members of Richmond-based shock rock band Gwar.

“Just saying ‘mobile bar’ can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. I’m trying to create a cocktail lounge, that feeling or environment,” Livingston said.

Aces High launched earlier this month. Livingston said in an interview Wednesday that he already has received inquiries and is in the process of sending out quotes for his first gigs.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Hand to Hold 2023

Help find these kids in Virginia’s foster system loving homes

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone