Gwarbar bartender rolling out new mobile cocktail lounge in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jonah Livingston is ready to take his bartending on the road.

The seasoned Richmond bartender recently launched Aces High Bar Services, which offers a mobile “cocktail lounge” as well as bartending services for weddings, corporate events, baby showers and other occasions.

With a custom-made, mid-century-style bar and hanging fixtures that give off diffused lighting, the concept is going for a different vibe from Livingston’s main gig at Gwarbar, the Jackson Ward restaurant owned by members of Richmond-based shock rock band Gwar.

“Just saying ‘mobile bar’ can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. I’m trying to create a cocktail lounge, that feeling or environment,” Livingston said.

Aces High launched earlier this month. Livingston said in an interview Wednesday that he already has received inquiries and is in the process of sending out quotes for his first gigs.

