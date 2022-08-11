Video of gustnado in Midlothian is 'impressive sight,' meteorologist says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Meteorologists called video of gustnado forming in Midlothian Wednesday afternoon an "impressive sight."

Bobby Eberth said he shot the video on Hull Street near the Walmart at Chattanooga Plaza in Midlothian around 6 p.m.

"The gustnado is not something that you hear very often around here," WTVR CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel said. "These are associated with gust fronts. So it's kind of combination of the words gust and tornado."

However, Daniel said the phenomenon is not a tornado, but originates from near the surface of the ground.

"You get these strong outflow winds and they can interact with any little eddy at the surface, any kind of outflow boundary," Daniel said. "And when that happens, you can get a small-scale vortice. And in some cases it can produce damage."

Meteorologists warned of heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts as widespread storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning moved through Central Virginia Wednesday afternoon.

