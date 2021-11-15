Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Richmond developer moves forward with Broad Streat plan

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Schwartz
The property’s northern boundary is a sliver of Cutshaw Avenue that merges into Broad Street.
Leibovic Gusti site.jpg
Posted at 9:00 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 09:00:51-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly two years after he dropped $5 million for a sought-after assemblage across from Scott’s Addition, Richmond developer Steve Leibovic is beginning to move ahead with plans for the 2-acre plot. Demolition permits have been filed to clear the buildings and asphalt lots at 2901, 2907, 2921 and 2923 W. Broad St., home to two former auto shops and the since-relocated Gusti Restaurant Equipment & Supply. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

What inspired the Korean/Japanese pop-up Young Mother?

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers