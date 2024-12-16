40 guns stolen after thieves crash stolen car into Henrico pawnshop: 'They were here for 3 minutes'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Knight and Pawn on West Broad Street in Henrico is undergoing a facelift after experiencing quite the break-in Saturday morning.

Police told store management that around 5 a.m., someone rammed a stolen vehicle into the shop's front door and surrounding cage, leaving the structure gaping open.

WTVR Knight and Pawn on West Broad Street

Based on video shown to CBS 6, at least four people then came into the store and went straight for specific weapons on the walls and in glass cases. They were said to have stolen between 30 to 40 guns in a matter of minutes.

"I think they were here for three minutes, and the cops were here in about eight minutes of the alarm going off," said shop manager Morgan Painter.

WTVR Morgan Painter

Painter said the store is undergoing an audit to determine how much merchandise was stolen.

"You figure the average handgun is probably about $500, probably $500-700," Painter said. "There were four that were around $2,000 each, just long guns alone. And then the other ones I think were around $1,000."

WTVR Knight and Pawn on West Broad Street

Painter said the store already had strong security measures in place, and now, the store is once again beefing up protective measures as police search for those responsible.

Though none of the pawn items in the store were tampered with, Painter is worried about the impact of what was stolen.

"That's the real tragedy. These guns are in the hands of people who are committing crimes or planning to commit crimes actively and we don't want that," he said. "If you get a gun and it's a stolen gun, and you've got it, it's going to place some scrutiny on you, and no one wants that."

It's unclear how old the possible suspects are based on surveillance video, but Painter believes they're younger individuals, likely in their late teens or early 20s.

WTVR Knight and Pawn on West Broad Street

Henrico Police are actively investigating.

CBS 6 reached out for an update Sunday. We are waiting to hear back at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

