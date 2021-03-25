Gunfire in Richmond forces 10-year-old to protect little sister playing in yard

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 10-year-old girl was forced to protect her four-year-old sister when a stolen SUV crashed into their yard Wednesday afternoon.

The sisters were playing outside of their home on Walmsley Road near Broad Rock in Richmond when it all happened.

Witnesses said four teens jumped out and then, gunfire erupted.

"I just jumped out of my truck and left the door open and headed to the store for protection,” said Jennifer Wake, who said the whole ordeal happened fast. "Bullets have no name. I didn't want one of those bullets to get me."

The teens ran off.

"He was wearing all black and had his gun up in the air,” said the 10-year-old girl. "I was really, really scared and trying to get my baby sister down. I was worried because she's only four, and I'm 10."

She said one of the teens that is now in police custody is one of two that ran through the neighborhood with a weapon in the air, jumping fences.

Wise beyond her years, she said she knows family comes first: "I was just trying to protect her because she doesn't know too much," she said.

Police said two teens are now in custody and Crime Insider sources said no one was injured in the shootout.

