Gunfire hits cars on Richmond interstates

RICHMOND, Va. — One woman was injured in a shooting reported on Interstate 95 in Richmond just after midnight on Wednesday, April 13. It was the second interstate shooting reported in Richmond that night.

The first shooting was reported on I-195 north at the Cary Street exit at about 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.

Virginia State Police Police investigate interstate shootings in Richmond.

"The victim was uninjured when she heard a loud sound and pulled over. She found three bullet holes in her 2004 Lincoln Town on the driver's side," Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Jessica Shehan wrote in an email. "The second occurred at 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, on I-95 southbound near exit 61, a [2007 Lexus] was struck by gunfire."

A woman in the Lexus was struck in the arm. She was taken to John Randolph Medical Center for treatment.

"Two bullet holes were located in the 2007 Lexus and the driver's side window was shattered," Shehan wrote. "There is no suspect vehicle for either incident. These incidents are still under investigation."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.