Man arrested after gun found at Richmond International Airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Suffolk man was arrested on Monday after TSA officers at Richmond International Airport found a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage.

A news release from the TSA says officers found a 9 mm handgun loaded with six bullets at a security checkpoint.

TSA officers called police, who came to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun, and arrested the man.

“Our officers continue to prevent individuals from carrying guns onto their flights,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “All we ask is that individuals who want to travel with their gun do so properly. That means it needs to be unloaded and placed in a locked hard-sided case and then taken to the airline check-in counter to be transported in the belly of the aircraft so that nobody has access to it during the flight.”

This is the second gun that TSA officers have found at the airport so far this year.

The TSA also reminded travelers that bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty that can reach up to $15,000, depending on the weapon and circumstances. A concealed carry permit does not allow for a gun to be brought on an airplane.

