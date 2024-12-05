Gun found in Petersburg preschooler's backpack

PETERSBURG, Va. — An arrest was made after a firearm was discovered in the backpack of a 5-year-old student at Westview Early Childhood School on Wednesday, according to Petersburg Police.

Brianne Lucas, 26, has been arrested and charged with Felony Child Neglect and Reckless Handling of a Firearm. She is currently being held without bond, pending her court appearance.

A message to parents posted by the school on social media said that while placing homework in the student's bag, a teacher noticed the weapon and immediately notified the school administrator.

At no point was the weapon displayed or removed from the backpack, and the safety of students and staff was never directly threatened.

"The safety and security of our students and staff remain our top priority," the statement reads. "We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and enforce strict safety protocols to maintain a safe learning environment. We encourage all parents to speak with their children about the importance of reporting any safety concerns and ask that they check their children’s backpacks for prohibited items every morning."

This is a developing story. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

