Louisa County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning of 64-year-old man at Lake Anna

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning after emergency crews recovered a man Saturday evening from Lake Anna.

The sheriff's office and other emergency crews responded to the Lake Anna Yacht Club shortly before 9:30 p.m. for a reported drowning. Crews were advised that a 64-year-old man, Guadalupe Lopez Reyes, had been missing for over an hour.

Management of the Yacht Club additionally advised crews that they were able to determine that Reyes had fallen into the water and had not resurfaced, after checking video footage.

Department of Wildlife Resources and Spotsylvania County Dive Team divers helped with locating and recovering the body of Reyes, who was pronounced dead on the scene. His body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office has not suspected any type of foul play in this incident.