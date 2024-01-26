GRTC’s shortlist for new transfer station includes Public Safety Building site in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- GRTC is looking at five sites across the city for the home of its future bus transfer station, which would incorporate a larger mixed-use development and be the permanent successor to the temporary facility it opened last year.

Among the sites under consideration are several prominent downtown properties, including the city-owned Public Safety Building property at 500 N. 10th St., a parking lot at 401 E. Cary St. owned by Riverstone Properties and a Dominion Energy-owned parcel at 701 E. Cary St., which was formerly where the utility company’s One James River Plaza office tower stood until it was imploded in 2020.

While GRTC spokesman Henry Bendon said details are scant, the overall transfer station development could take the form of one or two buildings. The plan is that the 10-bay bus transit hub would occupy the ground level of a building in the development, which would have some combination of residential and commercial uses.

“We have engaged consultants to help us pursue a permanent downtown location and make this one a mixed-use development,” Bendon said. “We think this is an exciting opportunity to create a landmark feature building and a revenue stream and be a part of downtown.”

