GRTC to open new downtown transfer station ahead of Southside expansion

RICHMOND, Va. — As the regional transit authority gets ready to christen a new bus-route nexus in downtown Richmond, it’s also gearing up for a route expansion south of the river. The Greater Richmond Transit Co. expects to begin operations at its new temporary downtown transfer station in September. The station will be located on a city-owned parking lot that’s bordered by East Leigh, Ninth and Eighth streets. The site is next to the Richmond courthouse complex at 400 N. Ninth St.

