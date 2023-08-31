Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

GRTC to open new downtown transfer station ahead of Southside expansion

grtc-temporary-transfer-station-768x432.jpg
(<i>Jack Jacobs photos</i>)<br/><br/><br/><br/>
GRTC is preparing to open a new temporary transfer station in downtown Richmond. The facility is being established on a portion of a city-owned parking lot between East Leigh and East Clay streets.<br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
grtc-temporary-transfer-station-768x432.jpg
Posted at 10:19 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 10:29:36-04

RICHMOND, Va. — As the regional transit authority gets ready to christen a new bus-route nexus in downtown Richmond, it’s also gearing up for a route expansion south of the river. The Greater Richmond Transit Co. expects to begin operations at its new temporary downtown transfer station in September. The station will be located on a city-owned parking lot that’s bordered by East Leigh, Ninth and Eighth streets. The site is next to the Richmond courthouse complex at 400 N. Ninth St.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone