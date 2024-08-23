How GRTC is revamping security, including adding private security and launching transit ambassador program

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) is working to implement enhanced security measures for riders following two separate stabbings at GRTC Pulse stops within 24 hours.

Early Thursday morning, a man was stabbed at the stop in the Art District on Broad Street. Then, shortly after 3 p.m., two men who were fighting were stabbed at the VCU/VUU stop, officers said, drawing out a sizable police presence.

“I would say two things: the acceptable number of incidents is zero, and the second is transit is an overwhelmingly a safe and effective way to get around. In response to just general trends, we are going to do everything in our power to make it safer," said Henry Bendon, GRTC's spokesperson.

Bendon said GRTC was already in the process of revamping its security operations, including increasing the time of actively monitoring live security cameras on platforms and buses, contracting with private security firms, and spinning up a transit ambassador program.

“We’re talking about individuals on the bus, wearing uniforms that identify themselves, so that they can be available and provide a kind of second set of eyes," Bendon said. "These are projects we’ve been working on. We’re taking best practices from around the country and promoting them in the Richmond region to make our system safer, more secure, and responsive to the needs of the moment.”

Beyond the camera systems on platforms/buses, Bendon said GRTC is investing $12 million to bring benches, cover, and lighting to more stops within the system while increasing the frequency of more routes. Bendon said frequency and infrastructure improvements help add to the safety of riders.

“We offer real-time tools, we offer better infrastructure, and we highly prioritize making sure our system runs more often and more places," he said.

James Dabney rides GRTC daily and said he generally feels safe because he keeps to himself.

“Don’t bother me. I come out one time a day. If I feel like coming out two times a day, I’m just careful, watch my surroundings," Dabney said. “I just watch out for me and do what I have to do for me, and whatever comes about then I just leave that to the side.”

Dabney feels much of the violence relates to people not knowing how to behave in public, but any added security measures, he said, are a plus.

“I feel safe myself. I can’t speak for the rest of the people," Dabney said. "If crime keeps on going the way it is, yeah it’s a good idea, great idea.”

GRTC publishes monthly ridership reports that include the number of assaults — both physical and verbal — reported each month.

CBS 6 reviewed the monthly reports from August this year to August 2023, and GRTC reported 7 physical assaults and 29 verbal assaults over that timeframe. The transit system said they provided 10.9 million rides in fiscal year 2024, which ended in July.

