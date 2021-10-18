'Hope and love and freedom' is message behind new GRTC bus art

RICHMOND, Va. — On the streets of Richmond, a GRTC bus wrapped with a design produced by young activists in the city and local artists is now in circulation. The first-of-its-kind wrapping features the imagery of the same young people who designed it.

They are part of RISE for Youth and are working toward creating a world that has ended youth incarceration in lieu of community-based alternatives.

GRTC, RISE for Youth, Performing Statistics, and Culture Works all partnered on the project, which is the latest exhibit of the public art project “Freedom Constellations.” The massive banners hanging from Richmond City Hall, also featuring RISE for Youth activists, are part of the same project.

On top of the portraits of the young activists, the bus wrapping includes phrases like: “We dream of a world where all youth are free. We can love ourselves. We can shape our future. We are free.”

“Every community that this bus passes will be a safe and thriving space for youth to become everything they dream and deserve to be,” said Mark Strandquist, Creative Director for Performing Statistics. “Every public space, every piece of city infrastructure, can be a platform to amplify the voices of those we need to hear the most. This is an amazing step, a good step toward build that future.”

“I think their creativity will inspire hope and love and freedom to everyone who sees these images rolling through out streets,” said Scott Garka, President, CultureWorks.

GRTC said the wrapping, unveiled outside of City Hall Sunday afternoon, is the first of a series of community focused bus wrappings they plan to roll out in the coming months. Julie Timm, GRTC’s CEO, said access to public transportation is a major part of justice reform.

“GRTC is proud to sponsor this bus and these youth,” Timm said. “When members of our community cannot physically access these resources due to systemic barriers to transportation and mobility resources, then transportation and physical mobility itself becomes a primary and key determinant to social growth and economic mobility.”

RISE for Youth is a nonpartisan organization committed to dismantling the youth prison model and ensuring every space that impacts a young person’s life encourages growth and success.