GRTC debuts new, temporary downtown Richmond transfer station with ribbon cutting ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. -- A ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning celebrated a big change for bus riders through the Central Virginia region: the new GRTC downtown transfer station is up and running.

The temporary transfer site, which stretched down 9th Street for nearly a decade, is now closed. Riders who need to transfer buses do so in dedicated, off-street bays. The transfer station is off 9th Street across from the John Marshall Courthouse.

The new station is designed to make getting on and off buses easier, quicker, and safer for riders. The new bays include several modern amenities, like electronic schedule boards that update in real-time, free Wi-Fi, charging ports, and upgraded lighting.

GRTC is leasing the site from the city of Richmond for the next four years, at least, after the old Public Safety building — next to where the old transfer site was located — was slated for development. Officials said the new transfer station is focused on modernizing regional transit in Richmond.

"This transfer station was built for our community," said GRTC CEO, Sheryl Adams

“We are entering a new area of transit in the greater Richmond region. We know how important mass transit is as a tool of economic and environmental justice," said Tyrone Nelson, vice chairman of the Henrico Board of Supervisors.

"These riders are the fuel to our economy. They’re the hardest working individuals in the Richmond economy," said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

GRTC said the opening of the transfer station went smoothly; technically, riders began using it on Sunday.

That was when lifelong rider Joyce Gale got her first look at the new step up. Her take was a hot one.

"It’s just so hot right here. Yesterday, I came out here, and I like to die out here waiting on these buses," Gale said. "I see a change coming; we got a change in Richmond. As of now, I can’t say I like it.”

Gale said like most changes in routine, the new transfer station will take an adjustment period for her.

"I got to get used to it. I’m used to being over on that side," she said. “The buses leave too fast for you to get off a bus to get on [another] bus, so here I think we have a better chance.”

The upside of the transfer station was clear to Michael Latta, who uses GRTC to run errands and get to work on occasion. He came to check out the new transfer plaza and tick a few tasks off his list for the day.

"I wanted to go get me some work pants, get me a nice TV today, do something beautiful for each other," Latta said. “Get this money, save me some gas, and I love the way they got this going around here.”

"I got a lot going on right now. My baby’s birthday. We’re going to go get some gifts for her and enjoy this new bay!" Latta said with a smile.

The transfer station will remain in this new location for at least the next four years. GRTC Chief of Staff Adrienne Torres said the company and its regional partners are in the process of conducting a survey of potential sites and design concepts for a permanent transfer plaza that would include various amenities.

“So that’s a six-month study. We’re hoping out of that comes identification of a site, as well as some conceptual design and we’re looking at some financing opportunities with at as well," Torres said. "This [transfer station] is a huge difference from where we were, [a transfer plaza] would have hopefully some waiting rooms as well. . . it could be something that incorporates outside, inside. It could be more mixed-used with maybe a building on top. They're looking at all options to see what would work."

Riders can provide feedback on that project or the new transfer station by emailing planningcomment@ridegrtc.com or calling (804) 358-3871.

You can read GRTC's announcement on the transfer station here.

