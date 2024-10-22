GRTC Pulse expands bus service into Henrico County

RICHMOND, Va. -- You'll now be able to catch the GRTC Pulse bus from Glen Allen to the City of Richmond.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at the Henrico Sports and Events complex to kick off that new route.

The Route 1 service expansion is projected to add more than 20,000 monthly riders to GRTC's most popular fixed-route bus.

The route connects downtown Richmond to Virginia Center Commons through Chamberlayne Avenu and Brook Road.

The service operates every 30 minutes, Monday through Saturday, and hourly on evenings and weekends.

GRTC plans to bring rapid transit buses to different parts of Richmond

Route 1 is part of the city's effort to expand the north-south Pulse bus line.

Riders can expect 36 new stops along Route 1 in Henrico along nearly eight miles of travel in each direction.

GRTC is planning a full north-south route to accompany the already existing east-west line.

The new route will run from the Azalea area near the Henrico-Richmond line, south on Chamberlayne Avenue, and into downtown Richmond.

It would then cross the river into Southside along the 9th Street Bridge and out Hull Street.

GRTC is also planning a westward expansion of the Pulse line deeper into Henrico County.

