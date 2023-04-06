Micro-transit program will expand public transportation to rural areas near Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond, the Town of Ashland, and the Counties of Henrico, Chesterfield, Powhatan, Hanover, and New Kent rarely have much in common, but later this year all six localities will enjoy expanded access to public transportation thanks to a planned microtransit pilot program run by the Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC). Lasting three years, the test service will close mobility gaps in rural and suburban parts of the region via an on-demand system that will allow people to book rides in real time and get picked up and dropped off in designated areas. Read more on Henrico Citizen.

