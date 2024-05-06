Why this Virginia couple 'really excited' about GRTC micro transit now in Powhatan

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- If you combine the number of years Elwood and Vicki Yates have called Powhatan home individually, you'd be north of 130 years. The longtime Powhatan residents were one of the first people to jump aboard the new GRTC LINK microtransit in the county.

LINK microtransit works like a rideshare program but in a given geographical area. Riders can use the GRTC On the Go app or call to request a ride, and a shuttle will show up at the address provided. It takes riders to any location within a given zone, including connecting points to other bus routes within the GRTC system.

“It’s a nice ride!" said Elwood Yates, who accounts for 95 of those years lived in Powhatan. "We were just discussing coming back, if you went to the grocery store, how many bags could you get back.”

"It goes right by our house, so we're really excited about that," Vicki Yates said. "Our doctor is down there near Westchester Commons at Bon Secours, and we can use it that way, that's wonderful.”

LINK has already launched zones in north Richmond, along Hull Street Rd. in Chesterfield, and in Ashland. Powhatan is the most rural region to get the service to date.

"Improved mobility can transform lives: reducing isolation, supporting local businesses, and fostering a more vibrant community," said Powhatan County Board Chairman Steve McClung. "This program was more than just a transit service, it's a lifeline that links our citizens directly to the broader regional transportation system."

"Microtransit like this is helping to provide freedom for people to move throughout their communities to access jobs, to access health care, to access recreation," said Zach Trogdon, with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transit, which helped fund the project.

Bret Schardien, the Powhatan County Administrator, said while 75% of their working-age residents leave the county daily for their job, there remains a "hidden population" in Powhatan who struggle to find reliable transportation, especially with limited sidewalks and transit options.

"It might not be apparent to everyone that there's folks. It's not a huge number, but for the people who don't have reliable transportation, it’s a big deal," Schardien said.

The county plans to track the LINK zone and work with GRTC to expand or alter it as needed, Schardien said.

The Azela LINK zone in north Richmond was the first to launch back in November. Each month, the LINK zone there has seen a steady increase in ridership, and averaged 101 daily rides in February. Overall since it's inception, LINK has seen 6,719 riders, according to GRTC's March 2024 ridership report.

One more zone, in the Sandston area of Henrico County near the airport, is planned to open next month.

The Yates said they hope their neighbors see the benefit of the service and use LINK.

"For the older population here in Powhatan, we're excited because it means that as we start to age out and find transportation getting back and forth to places, this will be a great service for them," Vicki Yates said.

"It’s going to be a vital way for people to travel," Elwood Yates said. “It’s going to be wonderful if people take advantage of it.”

You can learn more about the LINK in Powhatan via GRTC's website. Call (804) 358-4782 to book a ride over the phone.

