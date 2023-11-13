GRTC launches ride-share like app in Richmond: 'It provides freedom'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Instead of waiting at a bus stop riders on the Greater Richmond Transit Company system will soon be able to call for a ride to pick them up.

Monday, GRTC launched their new "Link Microtransit" service. It acts much like a ride-share program similar to Uber or Lyft.

Using the new 'GRTC On The Go' application, or by calling the GRTC customer service line, riders will be able to call for a ride. Then within 20 minutes a LINK van will show up at the requested address.

The designated pick up spots and drop offs can be at a store, apartment, or home. But the service is only available to riders 16 and up. Anyone under the age restriction will have to be accompanied by an adult.

"Neighborhoods and communities are brought closer together and grow closer together on their terms. This means easier trips to work easier trips to the doctor easier trips to the library," explained Tyronne Nelson of the Henrico Board of Supervisors.

For now, the service is only offered in a specific zone, from the Azela Corridor in North Richmond out to Mechanicsville. But the GRTC plans to expand the program to four more zones in the coming months including, Ashland, Chesterfield, Powhatan, and New Kent.

"...by closing public transportation gaps, micro transit provides freedom. It provides freedom for people to move through their communities and have access to jobs, education, health care, and other essential services," stated Jennifer DeBruhl the director of Virginia's Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

You can download the "GRTC On the Go" app right now or call (804) 782-2273 to request a ride.

