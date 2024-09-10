Some Richmonders excited for GRTC north-south expansion route: 'This will help us out a lot'

RICHMOND, Va. -- GRTC is seeking community feedback on the design of the new north-south bus rapid transit service.

The 12-mile route — which will stretch from Northside through Downtown Richmond and into the Southside — is nearly double the length of the current bus rapid transit service, called Pulse.

For several years, GRTC and their regional partners have been planning to expand the bus rapid service, as the popularity of Pulse continues to grow. The north-south expansion is still in its very early planning stages, which is expected to extend into 2026.

The planned route goes from the Azalea area near the Henrico-Richmond line, south on Chamberlayne Avenue and into downtown, then across the river into Southside on the 9th Street Bridge and out to Hull Street.

Even though construction is years away, there are four upcoming opportunities to meet directly with GRTC officials about the project and share feedback.



Wednesday, September 11, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. — pop-up event at the Downtown Transfer Station (8 th Street and Clay Street)

Street and Clay Street) Thursday, September 12, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. — pop-up event at Hull Street Branch – Richmond Public Library (1400 Hull Street)

Monday, September 16, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. — public meeting at Main Street Station (1500 East Main Street, upper level)

Thursday, September 19, 12 p.m. — virtual public meeting via Zoom (Register for the virtual public meeting by clicking HERE)

At the first pop-up event on Tuesday in Northside, several riders told CBS 6 they were excited about the expansion project.

"Transportation can move faster, more fluidly," said Katra Muse. "It’s honestly a great idea with the bus routes expanding the way they are - more opportunities to get where we need to go.”

WTVR Katra Muse and her son, Ahman

“I think it’ll be a big thing. People are not able to drive and might want to come in and see what Richmond is all about," said Melvin Jones Jr., who has lived in Richmond for 60 years. "This will help us out a lot. I really believe this will really help Richmond.”

WTVR Melvin Jones Jr.

Henry Bendon, spokesperson for GRTC, said while the planned route has been established, they particularly want to hear from riders and residents about where the dedicated rapid bus lanes and stations will go along the route.

“We do not have a final design; we have initial conceptional designs, which I would argue is even more exciting because it means we all get to build what it looks like together," Bendon said. “We want to reach out to the community, to our riders, to our potential riders. Really, find everybody who will be affected by the system and let them weigh in, share, and talk about what it’s going to mean for the future.”

WTVR Henry Bendon

Anyone who wants to view the initial conceptual designs for the lanes and stops can do so here. GRTC is also conducting an online survey to gather community feedback from more perspectives.

"It’s going to refine how we move and how we live and where our businesses go, and so, we want to do that together," Bendon said.

GRTC is also planning a westward expansion of the Pulse line deeper into Henrico County.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.