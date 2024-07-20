GRTC bus driver facing slew of charges after allegedly stealing from Chesterfield Target while on-duty

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A GRTC bus driver has been fired from his position and now faces a number of charges after an incident Thursday afternoon in Chester.

Chesterfield Police say bus driver Brenyon Pilgrim, while driving a GRTC bus, made a routine stop near the Brightpoint Community College’s Chester campus.

Police say Pilgrim took a break and went inside a nearby Target store on Weir Road, where he was later accused of leaving with items he did not pay for.

After he was confronted by loss prevention officers, a fight between Pilgrim and store security unfolded in the parking lot.

When police arrived at the scene, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that Pilgrim got back on his bus and tried to drive away.

"We definitely need more public transportation. I think it's important and something like this you would've never seen coming," a Chesterfield resident said. "Kind of blows my mind that something like that happened here, never heard anything that outlandish. Finding guns and drugs on a bus driver, it's a shock."

Pilgrim now faces unauthorized use of a vehicle, petit larceny under $1,000, and misdemeanor assault charges, as well as several gun and drug charges.

GRTC sent CBS 6 a statement regarding the incident saying the following:

"GRTC is aware of the incident involving one of our operators earlier this afternoon. we strongly condemn the actions of this individual and can confirm they are no longer a GRTC employee. we cannot confirm any specifics due to the active nature of the police investigation.”

Chesterfield Police are continuing their investigation. It is unknown if anyone was on the bus during the Thursday afternoon incident.

