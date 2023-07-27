GRTC considers adding routes to places like Westchester Commons, Commonwealth Center Parkway

RICHMOND, Va. — The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) is looking to expand their rapid bus service options following the success of the Pulse traveling east and west along Broad Street in Richmond.

An open house Wednesday evening at Main Street Station gave potential riders an opportunity to offer their input on a new north/south route.

U.S. 1 between Virginia Center Commons and Chester, US 60 from downtown Richmond to Westchester Commons, and US 360 from downtown Richmond to Commonwealth Center Parkway are all under consideration.

One woman told CBS 6 she's been working from home but now, like many, has returned to the office. The downtown Richmond resident said she would use rapid bus transit if it were available along the Route 60 corridor.

“Now having to drive on a daily basis it's quite an adjustment. I would really love the opportunity to take the bus rapid transit to my workplace,” Tiffany Harris said.

GRTC spokesperson Henry Bendon said GRTC has had great success building their east/west rapid transit option from Willow Lawn to Rockett’s Landing.

With the communities input they’re excited to reach even more people.

“Now it's time to reach more communities, to get into the counties, to find constituencies that have not been served by bus rapid transit and to provide them the same connection that the first pulse line has,” Bendon said.

Once a new route is selected GRTC will begin the environmental review process and develop cost and ridership estimates continuing to engage the public throughout the process.