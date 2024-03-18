More people can ride the bus in Petersburg thanks to big GRTC donation

PETERSBURG, Va. -- More people will soon be able to ride the bus in Petersburg at one time thanks to a donation from a neighbor.

The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) in Richmond donated four used buses to Petersburg Area Transit (PAT).

The 40-foot GRTC buses are larger than any bus in PAT's fleet.

"We have 35-foot buses, we have 22-foot buses and we have para-transit buses," PAT Director Darius Mason said. "These GRTC buses are 40 feet, which can hold about 50 passengers versus our 35 passengers."

Mason estimates Petersburg can use the donated buses for another five years.

"GRTC is proud to have been able to provide four buses – and parts for repairs – to our friends at PAT," GRTC CEO Sheryl Adams said in a statement. "Those buses served GRTC and our riders well, and we are happy to have found them a great new home in Petersburg."

Mason said he hoped to have the donated buses wrapped, new cameras installed, and on the road by the end of April or the beginning of May.

"If you can drive a 35-foot bus, you can drive a 40-foot bus. It’s just five more feet. You already have the license for them, you need a Class B or Class A CDL with passenger endorsement, which all of our drivers have," he said.

