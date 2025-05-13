GRTC adjusts Pulse stop plan in western Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- As GRTC continues to plan a westward expansion of the Pulse, it is now looking at a different site than previously planned for the rapid-transit line’s new endpoint in Henrico. The transit organization confirmed this week it is planning a pair of Pulse stations at the intersection of Broad Street and Parham Road, which would be the new terminus for the line. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
