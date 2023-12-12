Developer pays $10M for Richmond apartment project site on Grove Ave.

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the second time this year, a piece of the Museum District has fetched eight figures ahead of a major residential redevelopment.

The former Windsor Senior Living building at 3600 Grove Ave. has sold for $10 million, city records show.

The buyer was Georgia-based Flournoy Development Group, which is planning to raze the structure to make way for a new six-story, 253-unit building.

Flournoy’s project would be among the highest-density new builds seen in the Museum District in recent years.

