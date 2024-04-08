Richmond Church at Grove and Malvern soliciting interest from developers ahead of move

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the first time in nearly 75 years, a West End church is getting ready to go on the move.

Seventh Street Christian Church is preparing to relocate from its longtime home at 4101 Grove Ave. and sell its land.

The church has been at the corner of Grove and Malvern avenues since 1950, though its roots go back much further. It was founded in the 1830s as Sycamore Christian Church and spent decades at the corner of East Grace and North Seventh streets, operating out of a building where a city parking lot is now.

Rev. Hollie Woodruff said the congregation is preparing for the church’s next move, even though they don’t know where they’ll land.

