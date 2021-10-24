Group rallies to expedite building new George Wythe High School: 'It's scandalous'

RICHMOND, Va -- Families rallying to build a new George Wythe High School without delay have a new group of supporters who want to see the school built expeditiously.

The group Richmond Crusade for Voters said they support the school board's move to rebuild various schools, but said they are concerned by the time it is going to take to build a new George Wythe.

This comes after Richmond School Board Chair Cheryl Burke said during a Monday meeting that construction could be pushed back even further than the projected 2027 date.

Burke introduced a letter to the board asking Mayor Levar Stoney to transfer nearly $11 million to the project for construction funds.

She said that request could take months to complete, which the Richmond Crusade of Voters called unacceptable.

”We consider it a scandalous falsehood, a scandalous falsehood to say Wythe school would take three years to complete beyond the mayor’s projected completion date by the end of early 25,” Marty Jewel with Richmond Crusade for Voters said. “It’s just not true.”

Stoney and other community activists previously said the school could be finished as soon as 2024.